Dr. Rauch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart Rauch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Rauch, MD
Dr. Stuart Rauch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Rauch works at
Dr. Rauch's Office Locations
Wayne Behavioral Service LLC401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 302, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 790-9222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stuart Rauch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
