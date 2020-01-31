See All Pediatricians in Framingham, MA
Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Rhein works at Allergy And Asthma Treatment Specialists in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Treatment Specialists PC
    475 Franklin St Ste 206, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 879-2712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rhein?

    Jan 31, 2020
    When I first got recommended can’t buy my own personal physician I called his office and I also found the staff very helpful to me during my phone conversation for the first time dealing with them. Secondly the staff when I went in for my appointment was very friendly and also very kind to me and my fiancé. When I was taking the net testing with his nurses assistant she was also very friendly and you could sense it was a good relaxed atmosphere in there. Well I met the doctor and as far as I’m concerned he was very honest and upfront with me with everything that he did say. He explained to me what my allergies were after the testing. He was also upfront with me when he said which I do like the fact that it was completely honest and also very caring about me and he was also very funny. This is only my first visit but I’m looking forward to seeing him again. It’s not his fault if certain allergy medicines don’t work due to the fact that bodies are different and they all work differently.
    Rev Bob — Jan 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rhein to family and friends

    Dr. Rhein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rhein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD.

    About Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932294329
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Children's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhein works at Allergy And Asthma Treatment Specialists in Framingham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Rhein’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stuart Rhein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.