Dr. Stuart Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Rosenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Stuart Rosenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Pan Pacific Urology2100 Webster St Ste 222, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 202-0250
- 2 2186 Geary Blvd Ste 214, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 922-3255
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
About Dr. Stuart Rosenberg, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- 1346344397
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Ohsu Hospital
- University of Virginia Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.