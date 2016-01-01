See All Urologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Stuart Rosenberg, MD

Urology
3.5 (8)
Map Pin Small San Francisco, CA
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stuart Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Stuart Rosenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Anderson Knee And Shoulder Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pan Pacific Urology
    2100 Webster St Ste 222, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 202-0250
  2. 2
    2186 Geary Blvd Ste 214, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 922-3255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CPMC Van Ness Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Interventional Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Stuart Rosenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346344397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ohsu Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Virginia Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at Anderson Knee And Shoulder Center in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

