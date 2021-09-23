Dr. Stuart Rosenblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Rosenblum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stuart Rosenblum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenblum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oregon Interventional Pain Consultants LLC1849 NW Kearney St Ste 201, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (877) 455-7246
-
2
NW Ambulatory Surgery Center1515 NW 18th Ave Ste 200, Portland, OR 97209 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenblum?
He is a wonderful doctor who takes his time to listen to everything that is of concern, and tries to help in any way he can. His staff is friendly and helpful. When I come in for an injection they always have a bag of saline and anti-nausea medicine ready since my first time having an injection made me very sick. Since they started those preventative measures, I tolerate my injections very well.
About Dr. Stuart Rosenblum, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1144285982
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblum accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenblum works at
Dr. Rosenblum has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.