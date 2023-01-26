Overview of Dr. Stuart Rubin, MD

Dr. Stuart Rubin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Comprehensive Pain and Rehabilitation Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.