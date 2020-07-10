Dr. Stuart Ruch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Ruch, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Ruch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ruch works at
Locations
-
1
NCMA Vein Center3536 Mendocino Ave Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 573-6166Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruch?
Very personable. Listened to me and explained everything carefully. I give him ?? percent!
About Dr. Stuart Ruch, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1750489241
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruch works at
Dr. Ruch has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.