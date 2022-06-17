See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Renton, WA
Dr. Stuart Seigel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (17)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stuart Seigel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Seigel works at Southlake Clinic, Renton, WA in Renton, WA with other offices in Laguna Niguel, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology
    660 SW 39th St Ste 150, Renton, WA 98057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 793-4700
  2. 2
    Optum
    30281 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 495-7144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Osteoporosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 17, 2022
    My first (all all subsequent) appointments with Dr Stuart Seigel surpassed just about all of my other Dr experiences to date. He spent time getting to know my medical history related to ongoing issues (1+ hour for our first appointment), ordered very thorough blood work, and regularly made adjustments. His bedside manner is honest and engaging- you know he cares and wants what is best. He also remembers (or, at least he is up to date on) previous appointments before he walks into the room. If only all of my experiences were so seamless! I wish him the best in his new practice/on his next venture in life. He will be very missed in the Laguna area!
    Laura Czarnecki — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Stuart Seigel, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073763983
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seigel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Seigel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seigel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seigel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seigel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

