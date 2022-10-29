Dr. Stuart Selonick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selonick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Selonick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stuart Selonick, MD
Dr. Stuart Selonick, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Selonick works at
Dr. Selonick's Office Locations
-
1
Maryland Oncology - Annapolis810 Bestgate Rd Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 897-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selonick?
Very informative, thorough, answered all my questions
About Dr. Stuart Selonick, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1457389561
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selonick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selonick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selonick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selonick works at
Dr. Selonick has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Purpura and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selonick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Selonick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selonick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selonick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selonick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.