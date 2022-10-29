Overview of Dr. Stuart Selonick, MD

Dr. Stuart Selonick, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Selonick works at Maryland Oncology Hematology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Purpura and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.