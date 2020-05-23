Overview of Dr. Stuart Shafer, MD

Dr. Stuart Shafer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Shafer works at Vero Beach Neurology and Research Institute in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.