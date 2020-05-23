Dr. Stuart Shafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Shafer, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Shafer, MD
Dr. Stuart Shafer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Shafer works at
Dr. Shafer's Office Locations
Vero Beach Neurology and Research Institute LLC1040 37th Pl Ste 201, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 492-7051
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was scared from reviews and they are not true. Best visit with a dr I had in a long time and the nurse practitioner took 1.5 hours with me and they are so nice. People need to remember every job every office has days where they work too hard and they are human like all and maybe one had an off day. They scheduled me in ASAP worked w me on a new job coming soon with getting all my test in less than a week. One MA was nice just very serious so I think others take that wrong. She’s smart too! Glad I went
About Dr. Stuart Shafer, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003818816
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shafer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shafer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shafer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafer.
