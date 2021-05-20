Overview of Dr. Stuart Shalit, DO

Dr. Stuart Shalit, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shalit works at Virtua OB/GYN in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Westampton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.