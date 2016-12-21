See All Psychiatrists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Stuart Sheets, MD

Psychiatry
1.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Milwaukee, WI
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stuart Sheets, MD

Dr. Stuart Sheets, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sheets' Office Locations

  1. 1
    3237 S 16th St Ste 310, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 389-3111
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building
    502 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 786-1186
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Stuart Sheets, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942269774
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Sheets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheets has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheets has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheets on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheets. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheets.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

