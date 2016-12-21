Overview of Dr. Stuart Sheets, MD

Dr. Stuart Sheets, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

