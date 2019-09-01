See All Podiatrists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Stuart Slamowitz, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Palo Alto, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stuart Slamowitz, DPM

Dr. Stuart Slamowitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Slamowitz works at Palo Alto VA and Momentum for Health in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slamowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Va Palo Alto Hcs
    3801 Miranda Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 493-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 01, 2019
    He operated on my toe and I had a remarkable recovery. Liked his personality and friendliness.
    Don S., — Sep 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stuart Slamowitz, DPM
    About Dr. Stuart Slamowitz, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891715751
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University, Rutgers College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Slamowitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slamowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slamowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slamowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slamowitz works at Palo Alto VA and Momentum for Health in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Slamowitz’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Slamowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slamowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slamowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slamowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

