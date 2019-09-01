Dr. Stuart Slamowitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slamowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Slamowitz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Stuart Slamowitz, DPM
Dr. Stuart Slamowitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Slamowitz works at
Dr. Slamowitz's Office Locations
Va Palo Alto Hcs3801 Miranda Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 493-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He operated on my toe and I had a remarkable recovery. Liked his personality and friendliness.
About Dr. Stuart Slamowitz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891715751
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Rutgers University, Rutgers College
