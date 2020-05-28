Dr. Stuart Sobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Sobel, MD
Overview
Dr. Stuart Sobel, MD is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sobel works at
Locations
-
1
Sobel & Sofman Mds4340 Sheridan St Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobel?
Have been a patient of Dr. Sobel for many years as has my wife, children and friends to whom I have recommended him. The cause of him being late with his appointments is that he takes the time needed to treat each patient in a manner that makes them well, both physically and emotionally. There are few doctors like him. Wouldn't trade him for anything.
About Dr. Stuart Sobel, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, German
- 1114995057
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobel works at
Dr. Sobel has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobel speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.