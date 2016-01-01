Dr. Stuart Sondheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sondheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Sondheimer, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Sondheimer, MD
Dr. Stuart Sondheimer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Sondheimer's Office Locations
Crawford and Church Medical Building9150 Crawford Ave Ste 201, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 677-2794
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stuart Sondheimer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1164433785
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Ophthalmology
