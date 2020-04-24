Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart Stark, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Stark, MD
Dr. Stuart Stark, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Stark's Office Locations
Inova Medical Group Neurology and Headac8201 Greensboro Dr Ste 1003, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 212-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stark is attentive, compassionate, and delivers relief to my pain and discomfort. He brings quality to my life.
About Dr. Stuart Stark, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- Emory University
- University of Maryland Medical System
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.