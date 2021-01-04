Overview of Dr. Stuart Stitgen, MD

Dr. Stuart Stitgen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.



Dr. Stitgen works at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.