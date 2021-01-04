Dr. Stuart Stitgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stitgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Stitgen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.
Dr. Stitgen's Office Locations
Dean Clinic East1821 S Stoughton Rd, Madison, WI 53716 Directions (608) 260-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stitgen saved my life by performing emergency surgery on my infected knee during the 2017 Superbowl. His follow up we great. He is a skilled, caring doctor who I would strongly recommend.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841237351
Education & Certifications
- Med College Ohio
- Medical College Ohio
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin
