Dr. Stuart Tafeen, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Tafeen works at Carolina Dermatology Center in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.