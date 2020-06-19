Dr. Stuart Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Thomas, MD
Dr. Stuart Thomas, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
-
1
Central Park Ear Nose Throat Center409 CENTRAL PARK DR, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 261-9191
-
2
Central Park Surgery Center411 Central Park Dr, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 784-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had my first appointment with Dr. Thomas today. I rarely write reviews but my experience was so stellar that I had to give feedback. I have an ear condition that is unusual and has worsened over time. After finally deciding to seek an ENT input I had an appointment with a provider at another facility and it was not a good experience. So I sought out a second opinion. I found Dr Thomas after lots of research and reviews and recommendations. He was incredible! He took the time to listen to my history and weird symptoms, asked a lot of questions, and has developed a comprehensive plan to investigate the cause of my out-of-the-box condition. I am looking forward to working through this with him. I was not promised a solution because it's still too unknown but I have full confidence that he will make every attempt to uncover the cause. SO grateful for Dr. Thomas!
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Laryngitis, Vertigo and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
