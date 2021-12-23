See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Stuart Trager, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stuart Trager, MD

Dr. Stuart Trager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MED COLL OF PA|Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Trager works at 3B Orthopedics in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ, Vineland, NJ, Moorestown, NJ, Sewell, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trager's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aria Health
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 949-5341
  2. 2
    Corporate Office - No Patient Hours
    4 Eves Dr Ste 100, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 267-9400
  3. 3
    Reconstructive Orthopedics
    994 W Sherman Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 696-0900
  4. 4
    Reconstructive Orthopedics
    570 Egg Hbr Rd Ste B2, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 696-0900
  5. 5
    Reconstructive Orthopedics
    239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 440, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 629-2688
  6. 6
    Stuart L. Trager, MD, PC
    170 S Independence Mall W Ste L50, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-7444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Dec 23, 2021
    Long overdue review. Dr. Trager was amazing! My mom broke her wrist a year ago. Dr. Trager was the one that performed the surgery. He was patient, kind and straight to the point. I thank you Doctor for your professionalism. You and your staff were just awesome!
    Elmira Popova — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Stuart Trager, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174568679
    Education & Certifications

    • Christine M Kleinert Inst
    • University Of Louisville Hospitals
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    • MED COLL OF PA|Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Trager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trager has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Trager. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

