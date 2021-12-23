Dr. Stuart Trager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Trager, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Trager, MD
Dr. Stuart Trager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MED COLL OF PA|Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Trager works at
Dr. Trager's Office Locations
-
1
Aria Health380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 949-5341
-
2
Corporate Office - No Patient Hours4 Eves Dr Ste 100, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (609) 267-9400
-
3
Reconstructive Orthopedics994 W Sherman Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 696-0900
-
4
Reconstructive Orthopedics570 Egg Hbr Rd Ste B2, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 696-0900
-
5
Reconstructive Orthopedics239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 440, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 629-2688
-
6
Stuart L. Trager, MD, PC170 S Independence Mall W Ste L50, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trager?
Long overdue review. Dr. Trager was amazing! My mom broke her wrist a year ago. Dr. Trager was the one that performed the surgery. He was patient, kind and straight to the point. I thank you Doctor for your professionalism. You and your staff were just awesome!
About Dr. Stuart Trager, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174568679
Education & Certifications
- Christine M Kleinert Inst
- University Of Louisville Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- MED COLL OF PA|Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trager works at
Dr. Trager has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trager speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Trager. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.