Overview of Dr. Stuart Trager, MD

Dr. Stuart Trager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MED COLL OF PA|Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Trager works at 3B Orthopedics in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ, Vineland, NJ, Moorestown, NJ, Sewell, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.