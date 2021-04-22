See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Greenbelt, MD
Dr. Stuart Turkewitz, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.2 (10)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stuart Turkewitz, MD

Dr. Stuart Turkewitz, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.

Dr. Turkewitz works at Maryland Geriatric Medicine in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Care Management, Anxiety and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Turkewitz's Office Locations

    Peter M. Schissler MD P.A.
    7500 Greenway Center Dr Ste 430, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 345-5857

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Care Management
Anxiety
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Treatment frequency



Chronic Care Management
Anxiety
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Gastritis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bunion
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Histoplasmosis
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Congestive Heart Failure
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Influenza (Flu)
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Lipedema
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lyme Disease
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perimenopause
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 22, 2021
    My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Stuart Turkewitz for several years. He is a wonderful doctor and has given us the best care we could have hoped for. His approach to our healthcare has been proactive. He is very good about ordering additional tests to give an informed prognosis and remedy. We recently moved to Florida and one of the people we miss most is Dr. Turkewitz.
    Lorraine Ryan — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Stuart Turkewitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831291061
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Turkewitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turkewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turkewitz works at Maryland Geriatric Medicine in Greenbelt, MD. View the full address on Dr. Turkewitz’s profile.

    Dr. Turkewitz has seen patients for Chronic Care Management, Anxiety and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turkewitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Turkewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turkewitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turkewitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turkewitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

