Overview

Dr. Stuart Verseman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Verseman works at Ascension Borgess Internal Medicine - North Pro in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.