Dr. Stuart Waldstreicher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Waldstreicher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Amsurg Stamford Anesthesia LLC778 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 322-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been working with Dr. Waldstreicher now for 4 months. As a 22 year old woman I have been in and out of the hospital for the past two years with gastro related issues. Dr. Waldstreicher helped me get to the root of my issues, and not only manage them, but successfully rid of them. He has never given up on finding the root cause, by performing a number of procedures and tests to gain further insight. I am grateful to him for helping me during a hard time, and always working hard to help me feel comfortable, informed, and valued. I currently live in New York City, but commute in just to see him! Worth the trip!
About Dr. Stuart Waldstreicher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1114913894
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Co-Ny Med
- Overlook Hosp|Overlook Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
