Dr. Stuart Waldstreicher, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stuart Waldstreicher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Waldstreicher works at Amsurg Stamford Anesthesia LLC in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Amsurg Stamford Anesthesia LLC
    778 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 322-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Hernia

Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 15, 2021
    I've been working with Dr. Waldstreicher now for 4 months. As a 22 year old woman I have been in and out of the hospital for the past two years with gastro related issues. Dr. Waldstreicher helped me get to the root of my issues, and not only manage them, but successfully rid of them. He has never given up on finding the root cause, by performing a number of procedures and tests to gain further insight. I am grateful to him for helping me during a hard time, and always working hard to help me feel comfortable, informed, and valued. I currently live in New York City, but commute in just to see him! Worth the trip!
    Caroline — Apr 15, 2021
    About Dr. Stuart Waldstreicher, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1114913894
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Westchester Co-Ny Med
    Internship
    • Overlook Hosp|Overlook Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Waldstreicher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldstreicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldstreicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldstreicher works at Amsurg Stamford Anesthesia LLC in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Waldstreicher’s profile.

    Dr. Waldstreicher has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldstreicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldstreicher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldstreicher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldstreicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldstreicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

