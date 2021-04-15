Overview

Dr. Stuart Waldstreicher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Waldstreicher works at Amsurg Stamford Anesthesia LLC in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.