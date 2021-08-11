See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.9 (16)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD

Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Weinstein works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Center at Harborview
    913 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sports Medicine Center at Harborview
    915 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 11, 2021
    Dr Weinstein has been my physiatrist for well over 15 years. With relatively complicated spinal issues, I’ve seen a number of reputable physicians and surgeons in the field who have all spoke highly of Dr. Weinstein. A couple referred to him as “the best of the best”. He’s experienced and thorough and it shows. He once caught an anomaly on a scan having to do possible clot in the carotid and after it failed to get my primary’s immediate attention, followed though, and arranged a Doppler investigation that afternoon to avoid a possible catastrophe. I’ve questioned him with alternative approaches and diagnosis and he has responded openly, without defensiveness or arrogance. He has supported my decisions even if he hasn’t shared them. I cannot speak more highly of this physician.
    B. Woodinville — Aug 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD
    About Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184703845
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Wa Med Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinstein works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Weinstein’s profile.

    Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

