Overview of Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD

Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Weinstein works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.