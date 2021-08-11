Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD
Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
Spine Center at Harborview913 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sports Medicine Center at Harborview915 E Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weinstein has been my physiatrist for well over 15 years. With relatively complicated spinal issues, I’ve seen a number of reputable physicians and surgeons in the field who have all spoke highly of Dr. Weinstein. A couple referred to him as “the best of the best”. He’s experienced and thorough and it shows. He once caught an anomaly on a scan having to do possible clot in the carotid and after it failed to get my primary’s immediate attention, followed though, and arranged a Doppler investigation that afternoon to avoid a possible catastrophe. I’ve questioned him with alternative approaches and diagnosis and he has responded openly, without defensiveness or arrogance. He has supported my decisions even if he hasn’t shared them. I cannot speak more highly of this physician.
About Dr. Stuart Weinstein, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184703845
Education & Certifications
- University Wa Med Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weinstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
