Dr. Stuart Weisman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stuart Weisman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Foothills Hospital
I have been treated by him for over 15 years and found him to be the consummate professional in terms of professional knowledge, skills and experience. His interactions with me have consistently evidenced that he truly cares about connecting on a human level with his patients, if for no other reason than he knows that will help him to a better understanding of his patient, the issues presented and the most likely approach to lessening the pain, etc. Frankly, I believe it's also because he's just a great guy!
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- U CA
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
