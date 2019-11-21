Dr. Stuart Wetzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wetzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stuart Wetzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Keith Flak MD Pllc920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 260, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 292-3999
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center the Woodlands9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 200, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 292-5426
- Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
He goes right to the heart of the problem. No numbing but he's good and I didn't even flinch. Good sense of humor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Rice University
