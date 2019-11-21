See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Stuart Wetzel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (60)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stuart Wetzel, MD

Dr. Stuart Wetzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Wetzel works at The Woodlands Orthopedics in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wetzel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Keith Flak MD Pllc
    920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 260, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 292-3999
  2. 2
    Memorial Hermann Surgery Center the Woodlands
    9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 200, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 292-5426

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aspire Behavioral Health Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Chronic Neck Pain
Joint Pain
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 21, 2019
    He goes right to the heart of the problem. No numbing but he's good and I didn't even flinch. Good sense of humor.
    Marian Embry — Nov 21, 2019
    About Dr. Stuart Wetzel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548272784
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University TX Med Branch Hosps
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stuart Wetzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wetzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wetzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wetzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wetzel works at The Woodlands Orthopedics in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wetzel’s profile.

    Dr. Wetzel has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wetzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Wetzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetzel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wetzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wetzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

