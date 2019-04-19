Overview of Dr. Stuart Winthrop, MD

Dr. Stuart Winthrop, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Winthrop works at Stuart R. Winthrop MD Inc. in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Ocular Hypertension and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.