Dr. Stylianos Papadakos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stylianos Papadakos, MD
Dr. Stylianos Papadakos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Conn
Dr. Papadakos works at
Dr. Papadakos' Office Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of New York2318 31st St Ste 200, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 777-7742
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Happy to have a doctor like DR. Papadakos. Cornel Iacob.
About Dr. Stylianos Papadakos, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Greek
- 1487653051
Education & Certifications
- U Conn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Booth Meml Med Ctr
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papadakos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papadakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papadakos has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papadakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Papadakos speaks Arabic and Greek.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Papadakos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papadakos.
