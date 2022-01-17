See All Neurosurgeons in Sherwood, AR
Dr. Stylianos Rammos, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (20)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Stylianos Rammos, MD

Dr. Stylianos Rammos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherwood, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.

Dr. Rammos works at CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute in Sherwood, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rammos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute
    6020 Warden Rd Ste 100, Sherwood, AR 72120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subdural Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Stylianos Rammos, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • Male
    • 1568669828
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois At Peoria
    • University of Illinois At Peoria
    • University of Illinois At Peoria
    • Faculty of Medicine of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
    • CHI St. Vincent North

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rammos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rammos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rammos works at CHI St. Vincent Arkansas Neuroscience Institute in Sherwood, AR. View the full address on Dr. Rammos’s profile.

    Dr. Rammos has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rammos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rammos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rammos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rammos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rammos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

