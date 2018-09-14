Overview of Dr. Stylianos Sideris, MD

Dr. Stylianos Sideris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Sideris works at Urology Institute At Renaissance in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.