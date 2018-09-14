Dr. Sideris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stylianos Sideris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stylianos Sideris, MD
Dr. Stylianos Sideris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Sideris' Office Locations
Renaissance Surgery Group2603 MICHAELANGELO DR, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8767
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Renaissance Specialty Clinic505 Angelita Dr Ste 14, Weslaco, TX 78599 Directions (956) 362-8767
Stylianos Sideris M.d. P.A.1330 E 6th St Ste 305, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 447-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is very nice but his receptionist is the ugliest person I have ever met in the medical friend. She is so rude and has no compassion towards people who are worried for their family members. I hope she never has to ever feel fear of loosing a parent to Cancer and feel as worried as family can get.
About Dr. Stylianos Sideris, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174585228
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sideris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sideris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sideris has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sideris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sideris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sideris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sideris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sideris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.