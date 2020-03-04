Dr. Su Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Su Cho, MD
Overview
Dr. Su Cho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / ROYAL FREE HOSPITAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Cho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upmc Community Medicine Inc1300 Oxford Dr Ste 1500, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 621-7777
-
2
Digestive Health & Endo Center1000 Integrity Dr Ste 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Directions (412) 342-0036
-
3
Gastroenterology Associates Inc.5200 Centre Ave Ste 312, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 621-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
Had a very good experience with Dr. Cho, and her team in the South Hills. My first routine colonoscopy. From the provider side, I am sure this process can be rote and mundane. The staff was wonderful at talking me through what would happen--as well as being being very welcoming and pleasant and seemed so happy to be there--makes a difference in how one feels about a procedure no one looks forward to.
About Dr. Su Cho, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1477747509
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / ROYAL FREE HOSPITAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.