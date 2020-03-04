Overview

Dr. Su Cho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / ROYAL FREE HOSPITAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Cho works at UPMC Community Dermatology in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.