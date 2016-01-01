Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Su Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Su Kim, MD
Dr. Su Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
1
Rehabilitation Medicine Assocs490 Blue Hills Ave, Hartford, CT 06112 Directions (860) 714-2647
2
Collaborative Laboratory Services-mount Sinai Campus114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-2647
3
Thmg Enfield Primary Care140 Hazard Ave Ste 105, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 714-2647
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Su Kim, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1235418369
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
