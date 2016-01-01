Overview of Dr. Su Wang, MD

Dr. Su Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Liver Center Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.