Overview

Dr. Subadra Sivakumaran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, University of Ceylon.



Dr. Sivakumaran works at Ocala Medical Associates in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.