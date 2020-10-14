Dr. Subadra Sivakumaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivakumaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subadra Sivakumaran, MD
Dr. Subadra Sivakumaran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, University of Ceylon.
Ocala Medical Associates2810 Se 3rd Ct, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 671-1111
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
I have been a patient of hers since 2002 and I would not see anyone else. She is the best doctor. So caring and dedicated. <3 <3
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1275592883
- Mercer U, McCg
- Faculty of Medicine, University of Ceylon
