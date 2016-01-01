Overview of Dr. Subani Chandra, MD

Dr. Subani Chandra, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Chandra works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.