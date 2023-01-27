Overview of Dr. Subash Bazaz, MD

Dr. Subash Bazaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh Graduate School Of Public Health



Dr. Bazaz works at Virginia Heart in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.