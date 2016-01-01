Dr. Subash Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subash Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Subash Reddy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Locations
Temple University Hospital - Jeanes Campus7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 725-7600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Reddy and Associates PC7500 Central Ave Ste 209, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 725-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Subash Reddy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1023094554
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
