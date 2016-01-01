Overview

Dr. Subash Reddy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Temple Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.