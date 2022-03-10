Overview of Dr. Subba Kosuri, MD

Dr. Subba Kosuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Dallas Medical Center and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.



Dr. Kosuri works at Dallas Medical Physician Group in Dallas, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.