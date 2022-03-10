Dr. Subba Kosuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subba Kosuri, MD
Overview of Dr. Subba Kosuri, MD
Dr. Subba Kosuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Dallas Medical Center and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
Dr. Kosuri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kosuri's Office Locations
-
1
Dallas Medical Physician Group9 Medical Pkwy Ste 207, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (972) 488-6666
-
2
Ralph J. Posch M.d. F.a.c.s. P.A.4333 N Josey Ln Ste 205, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 488-9656
-
3
Dallas Medical Physician Group1 Medical Pkwy Ste 103, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (972) 488-9656Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Dallas Medical Center
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosuri?
While I agree with other reviews that his office staff is difficult to get ahold of, they are very friendly. Dr Kosuri is a wonderful, caring doctor. He is very thorough, ordering a very inexpensive test ($60 w/o insurance)that many other cardiologist don’t utilize…if it wasn’t for this, my husband might not have been around much longer…he had a 90% blockage in his widow maker artery that even a stress test didn’t show. So, if your looking for a very skilled, thorough, caring doctor…then I highly recommend Dr. Kosuri.
About Dr. Subba Kosuri, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851339493
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosuri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosuri works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.