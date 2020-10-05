Overview of Dr. Subba Rao, MD

Dr. Subba Rao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College.



Dr. Rao works at Capital Brain Center in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.