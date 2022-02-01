Dr. Subba Vanga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subba Vanga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Subba Vanga, MD
Dr. Subba Vanga, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Vanga's Office Locations
PHI of Rockdale1412 Milstead Ave NE Ste 103, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 483-3731
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
iN 2019 DR VANGA PUT A STENT IN MY HEART AND SAVED ME. NO COMPLAINTS!!!
About Dr. Subba Vanga, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1265698013
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.