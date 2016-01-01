Overview

Dr. Subbaramiah Sridhar, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Sridhar works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.