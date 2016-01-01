Dr. Subbaramiah Sridhar, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sridhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subbaramiah Sridhar, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Subbaramiah Sridhar, MB BS is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Sridhar works at
Locations
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Subbaramiah Sridhar, MB BS
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1548371024
Education & Certifications
- Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sridhar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sridhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sridhar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sridhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sridhar works at
Dr. Sridhar has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sridhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sridhar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sridhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sridhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sridhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.