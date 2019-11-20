Dr. Mylavarapu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subbarao Mylavarapu, MD
Overview
Dr. Subbarao Mylavarapu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Premier Cardiology520 Superior Ave Ste 330, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 478-7373
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-4624Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came in as an emergency patient with symptoms of a heart attack. I was fortunate that Dr. Myla and the team at Hoag hospital were there to help me. After two false negative visits the previous week, Dr. Myla saved my life. I had a 100% blockage of the right coronary artery with a clot. Somehow the muscle fed by this artery survived a was it’s little damage. Three stents were placed in me that day.
About Dr. Subbarao Mylavarapu, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1659330850
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mylavarapu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mylavarapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mylavarapu has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Cardiomegaly and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mylavarapu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mylavarapu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mylavarapu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mylavarapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mylavarapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.