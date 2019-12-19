Overview of Dr. Subbarao Yarra, MD

Dr. Subbarao Yarra, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Yarra works at Valley Heart Consultants in McAllen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.