Dr. Subbarao Yarra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Subbarao Yarra, MD
Dr. Subbarao Yarra, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Yarra's Office Locations
Valley Heart Consultants1200 E Savannah Ave Ste 7, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 362-8677
Doctors Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-5650
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very little wait time. Very likable staff, pleasant. I was pleased overall with the experience, unlike two previous cardiologists in my area
About Dr. Subbarao Yarra, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1417928326
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yarra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yarra has seen patients for Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.