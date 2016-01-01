Dr. Subhadra Mandadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhadra Mandadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Subhadra Mandadi, MD
Dr. Subhadra Mandadi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from KAMINENI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Mandadi's Office Locations
Advanced Cardiovascular Services Pllc3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (208) 239-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Subhadra Mandadi, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1396021929
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - Infectious Disease
- Hurley Medical Center - Internal Medicine
- Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences
- KAMINENI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
