Dr. Subhadra Siegel, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Subhadra Siegel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Siegel works at Pomona Pediatrics in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maria Fareri Children's Hospital
    100 Woods Rd Fl 2, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6000
  2. 2
    Cardiology Consultants
    19 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 533-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Food Allergy
Patch Testing
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Food Allergy
Patch Testing

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 22, 2017
    My son had severe eczema and she was able to help him get better. Patient. And open minded. Best doctor.
    About Dr. Subhadra Siegel, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1215060108
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Schneider Children's Hospital
    Residency
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Schneider Children's Hospital, Chief Resident
    Medical Education
    New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subhadra Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Food Allergy, and more.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

