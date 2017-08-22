Overview

Dr. Subhadra Siegel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Siegel works at Pomona Pediatrics in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.