Dr. Subhadra Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Subhadra Siegel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Maria Fareri Children's Hospital100 Woods Rd Fl 2, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (617) 355-6000
Cardiology Consultants19 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 533-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
My son had severe eczema and she was able to help him get better. Patient. And open minded. Best doctor.
About Dr. Subhadra Siegel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1215060108
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Schneider Children's Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Schneider Children's Hospital, Chief Resident
- New York Medical College
- University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Siegel accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
