Dr. Subhajit Mukherjee, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (3)
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Subhajit Mukherjee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Mukherjee works at Centennial Gastroenterology Associates in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hernia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Gastroenterology Associates
    2510 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 110, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2021
    Very nice person. Made me feel at ease throughout the whole procedure. I recommend him very highly.
    Jeffrey Hall — Feb 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Subhajit Mukherjee, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1053684696
    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center

