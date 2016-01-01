Overview

Dr. Subhakararao Medidi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll.



Dr. Medidi works at Brandon Community Health Center in Brandon, FL with other offices in Thonotosassa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.