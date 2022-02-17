Overview of Dr. Subhan Ahmed, MD

Dr. Subhan Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from HAMDARD UNIVERSITY / HAMDARD COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY (HCMD) and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neprology in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Dehydration and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.