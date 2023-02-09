Dr. Subhas Gupta is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhas Gupta
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Subhas Gupta
Dr. Subhas Gupta is a General Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Subhas Gupta, MD, CM, PhD, FRCSC, FACS25805 Barton Rd Ste 101, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-5501
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm3762 Tibbetts St, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 686-2224Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- UniCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
If doctor’s were your friend, he would absolutely be mine! Very caring and listens! He is the best!
About Dr. Subhas Gupta
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi and Indian
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Patient Safety Officer - IHI
- General Surgery-McGill University Hospitals
- Montreal General Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Mount Allison University
- Plastic Surgery
