Dr. Subhas Gupta

General Surgery
5.0 (31)
Map Pin Small Loma Linda, CA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Subhas Gupta

Dr. Subhas Gupta is a General Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Gupta works at Subhas Gupta, MD, CM, PhD, FRCSC, FACS in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Subhas Gupta, MD, CM, PhD, FRCSC, FACS
    25805 Barton Rd Ste 101, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-5501
  2. 2
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    3762 Tibbetts St, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 686-2224
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • UniCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2023
    If doctor’s were your friend, he would absolutely be mine! Very caring and listens! He is the best!
    Mia — Feb 09, 2023
    About Dr. Subhas Gupta

    • General Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French, Hindi and Indian
    • 1659309805
    Education & Certifications

    • Surgical Patient Safety Officer - IHI
    • General Surgery-McGill University Hospitals
    • Montreal General Hospital
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    • Mount Allison University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subhas Gupta is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

