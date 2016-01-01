Overview

Dr. Subhash Chandra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Chandra works at Dignity Health Medical Group Pelvic Pain and Surgery - St. Joseph's in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.