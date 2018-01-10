Dr. Subhash Dhand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Subhash Dhand, MD
Overview of Dr. Subhash Dhand, MD
Dr. Subhash Dhand, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Dhand works at
Dr. Dhand's Office Locations
-
1
S. Dhand, M.D., Inc.1535 W Merced Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-7759
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhand?
Doctor Dhand was my dad's doctor for many years. He really showed warmth and care when my dad was there. Thank you doctor for the respect and care you gave my dad.
About Dr. Subhash Dhand, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1497930903
Education & Certifications
- La Co-Usc Med Ctr
- Worcester City Hosp
- Lincoln Hosp
- GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhand works at
Dr. Dhand speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.